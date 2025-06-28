West Indies crashed to a heavy 159-run defeat to Australia on Day 3 of their first Test at Bridgetown, Barbados. Having taken a first innings lead of 10 runs, West Indies were made to pay by the Australian middle order, with Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey all slamming half-centuries. It marked defeat for West Indies just one day after they were left agonised by some controversial umpiring calls. Captain Roston Chase also slammed the umpiring decisions and called for action to be taken against them.

On Day 2, Chase and West Indies wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope were both given out in rather controversial circumstances by the third umpire Adrian Holdstock. Chase was given out leg-before-wicket (LBW) despite the ball seemingly having taken an edge off the bat before hitting him on the pads.

On the other hand, Shai Hope was given out caught behind despite the ball appearing to have hit the ground while being taken by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

Both Chase and Hope were well-set in the forties when they were controversially given out, meaning that West Indies could not stretch their lead much.

Chase did not hide his frustration regarding the umpires after the match.

"This game is a frustrating one for me and for the team. There were so many questionable calls in the game, and none of them went our way," Chase said.

"As a player, you're out there, you're giving your all, you're fighting, but nothing is going your way. It could be heartbreaking. Me and Shai Hope were going well and then, obviously, we had some questionable calls. That really set us back in terms of creating a big lead on the total that Australia set," Chase said.

"It's clear to see anyone would feel bad or feel hurt about those decisions. You're out there playing to win, giving it your all, and it seems like everyone is against you. It's frustrating because as players, when we mess up, when we get out of line, we're penalised harshly.

"But the officials, nothing ever happens to them. They just have a wrong decision or questionable decision, and life just goes on," Chase added.

"You're talking about guys' careers. One bad decision could make or break a guy's career. I just think that it should be an even playground in terms of when players step out of line, they're penalised. I think that there should be some penalty put in place when you have blatant decisions going against you." Chase further stated.

West Indies were skittled out for just 141 in their second innings, falling well short of the target of 301.