West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard took to social media on Wednesday to announce his retirement from international cricket. Pollard, who was the captain of West Indies' limited-overs teams played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is. He has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indin Premier League foe several years now and was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in February this year.

Pollard posted a video message on his Instagram account in which he announced his decision to retire. He was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 as he missed the tournament due to injury.

The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India, a country which has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

"Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game," Pollard announced on his official instagram page.

While he is a feared T20 cricketer, one of the finest that the world has seen, his numbers for the West Indies remain underwhelming with only 2706 runs at just above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of shade over 25. He also took 44 wickets.

While the highlight of his international career would be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I. He was a part of the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup winning West Indies squad. He never played Test cricket.

(With PTI inputs)