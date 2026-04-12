Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle, one that reads like a deeply personal farewell. Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian Cricket Captain said, "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai."

A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world.



For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us.



It feels as… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar had a deep personal bond with the Tendulkars. He addressed the later as Ai (meaning mother).

The connection between the cricketing icon and the musical dynasty runs deeper. Sachin was named after Sachin Dev Burman, his father's musical idol. Fate would later intertwine his life with the Burman family itself.

Asha Bhosle married Rahul Dev Burman, the son of S.D. Burman, turning admiration into something far more personal over the years.

She was even seen at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception in March, a moment that symbolized familial warmth. Their bond was rooted in shared history, respect, and affection.

Lata Mangeshkar, Asha's elder sibling too, was a huge cricket fan. She had publicly asked for conferring Bharat Ratna on Sachin. The batting legend has time and again spoken about the inspiration he drew from the energetic performances the sisters put up. Asha Bhosle's songs have been a part of Sachin's playlist in his playing days and he continues to admire them.

Cricket world mourned as it lost one of its ardent fans. Virat Kohli expressed his grief, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."

Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on his social media X," Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories!"

With the passing of Asha Bhosle, a golden generation comes to and end but as Sachin mentioned, she will be forever remembered through her eternal songs.

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