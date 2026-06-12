Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Friday brought the curtain down on an illustrious international career spanning over 16 years, finishing as his country's leading run-scorer across all formats. One of the finest batters of his generation and a member of the legendary 'Fab Four' quartet alongside Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Steve Smith, the 35-year-old finishes with 19,346 runs from 378 matches, including 48 centuries and six double hundreds. Having already called it quits from T20I cricket in November last year, Williamson stated that the time had come to end his international journey completely.

While admitting that he always took pride in representing the BLACKCAPS, he was grateful to be bowing out on his own terms.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There's a huge amount of talent and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team," Williamson said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"It's a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart," he said.

Williamson is currently in England for the ongoing Test series, where the Kiwis lost the opening match by 115 runs at Lord's. His abrupt retirement means he will miss the remainder of the series, and New Zealand are yet to name a replacement with two Tests still to play.

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