In less than half a month after the Indian Premier League 2026, the Indian players gear up for the 50-over format. They play a three-match series against Afghanistan, starting Saturday in Dharamsala. While Rohit Sharma has been cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) to feature in the contest, Virat Kohli misses out on the series due to injury. Rohit is expected to open the batting with India captain Shubman Gill. But who will take Kohli's number three spot? Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan are the two batters who are in contention to take the position.

Former India player Aakash Chopra feels that Kishan will be the number three for India against Afghanistan in the ODI series.

"Again, (he's the) God's favorite child at this point in time. And when he gets the No. 3 spot, I think he'll score runs. He's in that kind of form. And whenever doors have opened unknowingly, it's Ishan Kishan who walks in. He's standing there when the door is opened, walks into the team, scores runs, and establishes himself. He always does that," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

In a massive blow to the hosts, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Wednesday ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a fresh quadriceps strain.

Pandya was at the BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru to get clearance for his back spasm injury which he sustained in the IPL while playing for the Mumbai Indians.

As per PTI, the new injury could be a result of him bowling the full quota of 10 overs at the CoE during the assessment.

The ODI series against Afghanistan begins on Saturday in Dharamsala, followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20, respectively.

"With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete," a BCCI source told the agency.

Pandya had missed quite a few games in the IPL for MI but returned for the team's last couple of matches.

The latest injury setback to the 32-year-old all-rounder comes at a time when he is being pushed towards playing more ODI cricket with next year's ODI World Cup in mind.

(With PTI Inputs)

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