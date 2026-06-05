Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi saved his best for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi got out for a duck in the first meeting between the two sides, but then went on to smash a 36-ball hundred and a 29-ball 97 in the following two matches between them. SRH and England star Liam Livingstone stated that Sooryavanshi is unlike any other batter he has ever seen. Complimenting his timing and development, Livingstone further explained what makes Sooryavanshi different to everyone else.

"We got Sooryavanshi'd. Oh my goodness. We bounced him out early on in the tournament, and then he got a hundred and a 97," Livingstone said, speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

"I've never seen anything like it, and this was my seventh IPL. I've played with and against some very good players and I've never seen anything like it," he stated on Sooryavanshi.

Livingstone elaborated on Sooryavanshi's incredible development through the course of IPL 2026, and pinpointed exactly what makes him stand out compared to others.

"The way he hits the ball is so clean. He never mis-hit a ball the whole time. The development that he made as a player from the start of the tournament to the end... we were bowling bouncers and he was hitting it over third-man, bowled a low full toss and he was flicking it over," Livingstone said.

Sooryavanshi ended IPL 2026 with 776 runs in just 16 matches, at a breathtaking strike-rate of over 237. The 15-year-old broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record of the most sixes by a batter in a single season, smashing 72 maximums.

As a result of his exploits, Sooryavanshi bagged five awards in the IPL 2026 final post-match presentation, including the Orange Cap (highest run-scorer) and the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) award. Sooryavanshi's tally of 776 runs also ranks fifth in the all-time list of most runs scored by a single batter in an IPL season.

Livingstone, on the other hand, was bought for Rs 13 crore by SRH ahead of IPL 2026, but he only played two games.

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