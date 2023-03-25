Shreyas Iyer's injury and three back-to-back failures for Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs have once again put Team India in the same boat as in the 2019 ODI World Cup, feels former pacer Zaheer Khan. Leading to the mega event four years back, India were struggling to find a permanent batter at the number 4 position. It was one of the reasons that the team could not advance after the semi-final of the tournament. The 50-over World Cup will be taking place in India this time and Zaheer feels that the host team needs to relook at the number 4 batting position.

Suryakumar Yadav -- who was expected to take the role of India's ODI regular number 4 batter Iyer -- registered three consecutive golden ducks in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, putting clouds of uncertainity over the future of the batting position.

"The batting order is something which they will have to definitely look at again. They will have to figure out the number 4 option again. That is something which was the discussion leading to the 2019 World Cup as well. We are talking about four years down the line now if we are in the same boat. Yes, I understand Shreyas Iyer was your designated number 4. You are really looking at him taking that role and responsibility but if he is going to be injured now for the longer time then you have to really find these answers," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

It is worth noting that India skipper Rohit Sharma had backed underfire batter Suryakumar at the press conference after the side's loss in the third and decider ODI against Australia.