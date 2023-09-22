Former England cricket team captain Alastair Cook and Ben Stokes visited the venue of Ryder Cup and showed off their golfing skills. In a video posted on YouTube, both of them tried their hand at the sport and even had a hilarious exchange. Stokes, one of the most explosive batters in cricket right now, smashed the golf ball on his very first shot leaving Cook surprised. “Oh my God! No way. You're a joke," Alastair Cook commented as Ben Stokes seemed satisfied with his shot.

Stokes will be a massive asset for England at the Cricket World Cup 2023 starting in October. He played a huge part in the 2019 success and his all-round ability once again provides an edge.

England's opening one-day international against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday, denying Joe Root a World Cup warm-up.

With the rest of England's first-choice squad rested ahead of next week's departure for India, Root requested to be included for the first of a three-match series after a lean return with the bat in four matches against New Zealand.

However, he never got on the field at his home ground as heavy rain prevented even the possibility of a 20-over-a-side game at Headingley.

Even after the rain subsided, the umpires were concerned for the players' safety on saturated areas of the outfield and the bowlers' run-ups.

The sides will try again at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England begin their defence of the World Cup against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.