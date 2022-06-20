Wasim Akram is a bonafide legend, having tormented batters for years with his incredible swing and seam bowling. Christened the 'Sultan of Swing', Wasim Akram took a mindboggling 414 wickets in Test cricket and 502 wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His ability to swing the ball both ways made him almost unplayable at times. Now, 56 years old, the Pakistan great showed that he still packs a punch when it comes to bowling. Playing in the 'Wellbeing of Women' celebrity charity match "in remembrance of Australia great Shane Warne", Akram turned back the clock by dismissing former England captain Michael Atherton with his signature delivery -- an inswinging yorker.

In a video posted by Cricket District, Akram takes a few steps before unleashing a lethal yorker, beating Atherton all ends up. The Englishman then salutes the Pakistani great by sticking out his bat, before giving an embarrassing smile and walking out of the ground.

Watch Wasim Akram turns back the clock by unleashing a stunning yorker to dismiss Michael Atherton:

A classic @wasimakramlive inswinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton!



These legends are playing in the @WellbeingofWmen Celebrity Charity Match in remembrance of the great Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/7GwcCL97kP — Cricket District (@cricketdistrict) June 19, 2022

Akram wasn't done tormenting Atherton yet. He later took to Twitter and trolled the Englishman by saying: "Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same!"

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same ! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022

There were some big names that were part of the event. The likes of Brian Lara, Ian Bell, Andrew Strauss, Monty Panesar among others.

When Akram bowled Atherton, West Indies great Clive Lloyd was umpiring at the time.

Apart from his bowling exploits, Akram also hit a half-century with the bat in the game.