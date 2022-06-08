Umpires have a long and difficult job of ensuring cricket matches go smoothly and the right decisions are taken. Often, they are subject to players appealing rather exuberantly for caught or leg before wicket chances. Some appeals are hilarious, while some can be downright annoying, especially when the bowler is absolutely convinced that he or she has got the wicket and the umpire is not. However, in a hilarious incident in a club match in England, an umpire briefly forgot his own role and joined in on the bowling team's appeal after a batter was rapped on the pads in front of the stumps.

Watch: Umpire goes up in appeal before giving batter out

When your umpire is a player and just loves to be involved.... By appealing himself! @crickshouts @Frogboxlive @wecricket_ pic.twitter.com/3LAdMDFCg1 — OdihamCricketClub (@OdihamCricket) June 5, 2022

The incident took place when Odiham and and Greywell Cricket Club were playing against Overton Cricket Club.

Overton, batting first, were 12/5 and bowler Sophie Cook bowled a delivery outside off that the batter Michael Eeles tried to leave. The ball brushed his pads and went through to the wicketkeeper and as the bowler and fielders went up in appeal, so did the umpire.

However, he realized it in quick time and was swift to stop his own appealing and give the batter out.

Odiham Cricket Club shared a video of the incident.

"When your umpire is a player and just loves to be involved.... By appealing himself!" the club wrote on its Twitter handle.

Cook took seven wickets as Overton were bowled out for just 17 runs in 11.3 overs.

Odiham romped to victory, reaching the target in 2.2 overs having lost just two wickets in the process.