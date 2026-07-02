Samit Dravid, son of India cricket legend Rahul Dravid, mesmerised one and all with his array of classy shots around the ground during a KSCA T20 Trophy match on July 1. From back-foot cut shots and lofted drives to some excellent pulls, Samit's batting was a reflection of the class that his father possessed. The video of his batting is going viral on social media. The 20-year-old scored 32 runs off 23 balls with the help of six fours for his side Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in the game against Hubli Tigers at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli.

Watch it here:

Samit Dravid had the whole field covered



Catch all the action from the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2026 LIVE on FanCode #MaharajaTrophy pic.twitter.com/gurjHdavpE — FanCode (@FanCode) July 1, 2026

Talking about the game, Rohan Patil and Praveen Dubey struck half-centuries, while Nischith Rao bagged three wickets as Bengaluru Blasters withstood a spirited fightback from Hubli Tigers to register a thrilling two-run victory.

Chasing 204 for victory, Hubli Tigers were buoyed by crucial contributions from Aneeshwar Gautam (34 off 23), Shivkumar Rakshith (41 off 30), and a blistering 60 off just 22 balls from Manvanth Kumar. Abhinav Manohar also chipped in with 21 off 15 deliveries as the Tigers took the chase down to the final ball.

Needing five runs off the last delivery, the Tigers eventually finished on 201/7 after the dismissals of Manohar and Manvanth at crucial stages halted their late charge. Nischith Rao (3/27) and Vidwath Kaverappa (2/55) shone with the ball for the Blasters.

The victory was Bengaluru Blasters' sixth in seven matches, taking them to 12 points and strengthening their position at the top of the standings. Hubli Tigers, meanwhile, suffered their third defeat of the campaign.

Earlier, Bengaluru Blasters posted 203/7 after half-centuries from Rohan Patil (64 off 38) and Praveen Dubey (51 off 28). The pair played key roles in building the innings after Rohan and Samit Dravid (32 off 23) had added 70 runs for the second wicket.

Rohan then shared a valuable 51-run partnership with Praveen Dubey to keep the momentum going before Shivraj chipped in with a quickfire knock of 23 runs off just seven balls towards the end of the innings.

Vaibhav Sharma (3/38) and Abhishek Ahlawat (2/39) were the pick of the Hubli Tigers bowling attack.

The win continued Bengaluru Blasters' impressive run in the tournament after victories over Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Yodhas, Coastal Kings Mangaluru (twice), and another win over Shivamogga Yodhas. Their only defeat so far came against Mysore Warriors.

(With IANS Inputs)

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