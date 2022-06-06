Watch: Pakistan Star Cracks Up During Photoshoot Ahead Of West Indies Series
In the video, Rizwan's shot comes at the end and the diminutive cricketer can be seen cracking up as he fails to keep a straight face for the cameraperson.
Pakistan's ODI series against West Indies begins from Tuesday and ahead of the start of the three-match series, the players got together for a customary photo shoot. During the shot all top Pakistan stars posed in front of the camera including captain Babar Azam, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi and star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of the same on its Instagram profile,
Here is the full Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI schedule, and live streaming and full squad informations
8 June - 1st ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)10 June - 2nd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)
12 June - 3rd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)
Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr
Pakistan vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming Details
In India
Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, ASports and PTV Sports will provide a live telecast
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sport will telecast the series
In the USA
In the USA, fans can watch the match live on Willow TV.