Pakistan's ODI series against West Indies begins from Tuesday and ahead of the start of the three-match series, the players got together for a customary photo shoot. During the shot all top Pakistan stars posed in front of the camera including captain Babar Azam, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi and star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of the same on its Instagram profile,

In the video, Rizwan's shot comes at the end and the diminutive cricketer can be seen cracking up as he fails to keep a straight face for the cameraperson.

Here is the full Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI schedule, and live streaming and full squad informations

8 June - 1st ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)10 June - 2nd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)

12 June - 3rd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

Pakistan vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming Details

In India

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, ASports and PTV Sports will provide a live telecast

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sport will telecast the series

In the USA

In the USA, fans can watch the match live on Willow TV.