Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Sings Malayalam Song, Wins Hearts

Updated: 25 October 2017 20:18 IST

Ziva has become quite the star on social media in the recent past.

Ziva plays a piano during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (File pic) © Instagram

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva certainly is following in her father's footsteps when it comes to making a mark on various social media platforms. An Instagram video uploaded shows Ziva singing a Malayalam song. Shortly after the video was uploaded, users flooded the profile with comments praising her efforts while many wondered who taught her to sing in Malayalam. According to a report in Mathrubhumi English, Ziva sang 'Ambalappuzhe unnikannanodu nee..', a popular Malayalam song.

 

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on

This is not the first time that Ziva has been on social media seen dabbling with music. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, in a video uploaded by her mother Sakshi Dhoni, Ziva can be seen trying to play the piano.

 

@zivasinghdhoni006

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

In the second edition of Celebrity Clasico football match, which was recently held between Virat Kohli's All Hearts FC and Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars FC, Ziva was spotted offering her father water on the ground after the match. The Kohli-led All Hearts FC won the match 7-3 as Dhoni scored a brilliant brace.

Another video, posted by Dhoni himself, shows Ziva and father 'attacking besan ka laddoo.' Since the video was posted on October 15, it collected over 5.6 lakh views and more than 2.7 lakh 'likes'.

 

Attack on besan ka laddoo

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

As various videos are doing rounds on social media platforms with thousands of views and comments, Ziva has already become social media's darling.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
