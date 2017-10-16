MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Carries Drinks For Dad In Celebrity Clasico

Ziva was spotted on the ground carrying water for her father MS Dhoni

It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who again stole the limelight, not on the cricket field this time but in football. Virat Kohli's men wore the soccer colours on Sunday for the second edition of the Celebrity Clasico against the film stars at the Mumbai Football Arena. Dhoni scored a brilliant brace which helped his team All Hearts secure a 7-3 win over the All Stars. His skills with the bat are well known but this performance showed the world just how good he is with his feet. While the first was a deflected strike that gave his team a 1-0 lead, Dhoni's second was a wonder free-kick that most pro footballers would have been proud of and the video of which is going viral on social media.

#RanbirKapoor Played His Heart Out!

1 GOAL

1 ASSIST

Overall, A Brilliant Performance!

We are so proud of you RK!??????????#CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/wuPpW3k1XR — RANBIR KINGDOM (@Ranbir_Kingdom) October 15, 2017

AT FULL TIME! @imVkohli's All Hearts beat All Stars 7-3! #CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/UbnYGMxjWw — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) October 15, 2017

Dhoni's daughter Ziva was also spotted on the ground enjoying her father's football skills and soaking in the atmosphere. In a viral video, Ziva is seen offering her father water after the match and the rest of the players too enjoying her company.

Game time for Ziva and Mahi ?? she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/ToHQj6cOm0 — Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) October 15, 2017

The best picture I've seen till date. #CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/WUmoNJWflp — Virat Kohli FC (@ViratKohIiFC) October 15, 2017

I need to calm down a bit! My emotions are just running ahead of me ??????????#CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/WmmIj49u32 — Saloni (@salkulfree) October 15, 2017

Though, Dhoni grabbed the eyeballs in the charity game, other players of the Kohli-led side too played their heart out. Anirudh Srikkanth, son of former India opener Kris Srikkanth, scored twice to put the result beyond any doubt.

The Indian skipper was not one to be left behind and besides a brilliant chipped goal in added time in the second half, he also had an assist to his name.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also scored from the spot while Kedar Jadhav also got his name on the score sheet.

Kohli, co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa, has been very open about his love for the game of football. Abhishek Bachchan, who captained All Stars, is also the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.

After conquering Sri Lanka and Australia, India are all set to play New Zealand in a three-match One-day International series starting on October 22. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.