It was a moment to cherish for a nation that is going through a very difficult phase as the Sri Lanka national cricket team beat Australia in the fourth ODI to seal the series 3-1, with a match to go. This is Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series win at home against the mighty Aussies in three decades.

A young Sri Lanka team has risen up to the occasion to provide great joy to the cricket loving fans as the entire nation battles a grave economic crisis.

A jam-packed Premadasa Stadium in the national capital Colombo was up and celebrating the massive victory along with the players on the pitch.

Watch: Crowd in raptures after Sri Lanka beat Australia

The crowd goes wild in Colombo as ???????? beat ???????? by 4 runs to seal the #AUSvSL series! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HXmIYmooLc — Sri Lanka Cricket ???????? (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2022

After being put in to bat on Tuesday, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 3/34, but a 101-run partnership between Charith Asalanka (110 off 106) and Dhananjaya de Silva (60 off 61) helped the hosts score 258.

Australia had a difficult start, with skipper Aaron Finch dismissed for a duck, but his opening partner David Warner led their charge.

Despite playing a brilliant knock, he was dismissed on 99 and lack of support from the other side meant it wasn't enough to see them home.

There was some final over drama, of course, with Australia needing 19 runs off it and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka bowling.

Matthew Kuhnemann managed to take the match to the final delivery as he hit 14 off the first five balls of the over, leaving the visitors needing 5 for a win off the last delivery.

Promoted

A boundary also would have tied the match, but Shanaka managed to get him to sky a catch to the cover fielder to seal a thrilling win.

Australia had won the first ODI, but Sri Lanka have bounced back strong to seal the series with a match to go.