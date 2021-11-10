Ravindra Jadeja is considered to be one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket and it looks like the 32-year-old has found another fan in international teammate Jasprit Bumrah. The ICC posted a video on social media which showed the pacer copying Jadeja's bowling action during a net session. The duo was part of the Team India contingent which failed to reach the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue finished third in Group 2 during the Super 12 stage and crashed out of the tournament. Despite the recent results, the players will be aiming to stage a comeback soon when they take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I home series.

ICC called the bowler "Jadeja's biggest fan" and posted the video on Wednesday. Here is the post:

The T20 World Cup also marked the end of Virat Kohli's tenure as T20I captain but he will remain ODI and Test skipper. The batter has also been rested for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand with Rohit Sharma being named as skipper. KL Rahul will serve as vice-captain in the T20I series.

The 16-member roster consists of the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan received maiden call-ups.

Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, who were in the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup, have also been included in the squad.