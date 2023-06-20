Arshin Kulkarni is a U-19 cricketer who came to the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) with a solid reputation but no one was ready for the amazing feat that the 18-year-old achieved in his third match of this year's competition. Kulkarni slammed a brilliant century for Eagle Nashik Titans and then followed it up with a four-wicket haul to guide his team to a narrow victory over Puneri Bappa. With 6 runs to defend in the final over, Kulkarni was trusted with the ball and the youngster impressed everyone by taking two wickets and conceding just 4 runs as Eagle Nashik Titans won the close-fought encounter by one run.

13 sixes! Arshin Kulkarni was looking to the skies with this century.

Kulkarni looked in sublime touch while batting as he slammed 3 boundaries and 13 sixes to score 117 off just 54 deliveries. He stitched together a solid partnership with Rahul Tripathi to take his team to 203.

In response, he took four wickets for 21 runs with two of them coming in the final over of the match. He started well with the important wicket of Yash Kshirsagar and successfully defended the total.

While batting, Kulkarni was not bothered by his team's early loss of wicket and he went on to score 21 runs off left-arm spinner Shubham Kothari in the fifth over with the help of three sixes. That was only the beginning for the youngster who raced to a well-deserved half-century in 24 balls.

Kulkarni was dropped while batting on 72 by Pawan Shah and that proved to be pivotal as he went on to score his maiden century in 46 deliveries.

