Virat Kohli's sudden retirement last month left fans and experts stunned. A month ahead of the high-profile England Test series, the former India captain called time on his red-ball career despite showing no recent signs of such a decision. Now, fresh speculation suggests Kohli may not have been fully ready to walk away. A conversation on the Willow Talk podcast, featuring Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy and broadcaster Adam Peacock, has hinted at deeper reasons behind the shock announcement, including his equation with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking on the podcast, Adam Peacock said, “I was speaking to someone in the last week with a knowledge of the situation, and I think there's more to come in the whole story of the Gambhir-Kohli relationship.”

Gambhir took over as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup win in 2024 and guided India to a Champions Trophy title in March 2025. While Kohli and Gambhir have had a turbulent past, they appeared to bury the hatchet recently, sharing the dressing room, sitting together during games, and even conducting an interview side by side. But now, things may not be as smooth as they seemed.

Alyssa Healy, who was in India during April and May alongside her husband Mitchell Starc (playing for Delhi Capitals), added fuel to the speculation. “I saw a video of him hitting red balls during the IPL. Something's gone on in the last couple of weeks. I don't know what it is. I was like, ‘Interesting'. I don't think he was ready to give it up,” Healy said.

Kohli's Test retirement was especially surprising because he had been seen practicing with the red ball during IPL 2025, giving no hint of an imminent farewell. The timing of the announcement and now this new round of chatter has led many to believe that the full story may not be public yet.

Meanwhile, the BCCI hasn't completely ruled out a comeback. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal recently said he would love to see Kohli back in Tests—something many took as more than just a personal sentiment.

For now, Kohli remains retired from Test cricket and is not part of the 18-member squad for the England series. His next expected appearance will be during India's ODI series against Bangladesh in August.