Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram recently revealed an unheard story with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan from his coaching days at Kolkata Knight Riders. Akram, who is one of the legendary players of Pakistan, was appointed as KKR's bowling coach in 2010. He then went to serve the franchise till 2016, including during the two title wins in 2012 and 2014. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of KKR, always stands like a wall for his team and Akram's revelation totally proved this.

During an interaction with VU Sports, Akram narrated an incident from IPL 2012, when SRK arranged a Boeing for the entire team, in order to give the players some rest before the knockout match.

"I think this happened during the 2012 IPL season. Our knockout match was in Kolkata, and I remember we were going to arrive via, via some place. Shah Rukh Khan was there, so I asked him, 'Khan saab, ek request hai (Mr Khan, I have a request)'. I said, 'Ladke bade thak jayenge, hum kal pahunchenge, parso match hai. Toh agar ek private plane (The team will get extremely tired. We'll reach tomorrow, and the match is the day after. If a private plane could be arranged)...'" said Akram.

"He said, 'Thak jayenge ladke? Koi problem nahi (They'll get tired you say, no problem)'. Within one hour, pura Boeing jahaaz khada tha for the whole team," Akram added.

It is worth noting that in 2012, KKR went on to lift the IPL title after defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final match.

Talking about KKR, their previous match against Punjab Kings got washed out due to rain in Kolkata on Saturday.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya slammed stellar half-centuries to lay a solid opening foundation, but KKR pulled things back at the death as Punjab Kings posted 201 for 4 after PBKS opted to bat.

In reply, KKR were seven for no loss in one over when a sudden thunderstorm struck around 9.35pm, sending debris flying across the ground and even blowing the covers into the stands. The ground staff quickly covered the pitch, but relentless rain followed, leaving no scope for a resumption of play.

After nearly 90 minutes of waiting, with no let-up in the weather, the match was officially called off at 10.58pm. As a result, both the teams shared one point each.

KKR now have seven points from nine matches to stay at seventh spot, while Punjab Kings moved to 11 points from nine games.

(With PTI Inputs)