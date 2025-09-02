Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has played down comparisons with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying it is not realistic to differentiate between two players from different generations. Akram also reserved the highest praise for Bumrah, calling him a 'modern-day great'. During his appearance on GEOTV's Haarna Mana Hai show, Akram was asked to pick between him and Bumrah. Akram highlighted how fans on social media often compare players from two different eras, which according to him are not ideal.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. He has an odd action, has pace, and credit to the Indian cricket board for the way they manage him and their mindset. Comparisons between the 90s and now are impossible. He is right-handed and I am a left-armer. We keep social media debates-Begano ki Shadi Mein Abdullah Deewana. Neither I care nor he cares. They are fighting among themselves. He is a modern-day great. I was in my era. I did my job. He is a very impressive bowler, I must say," said Akram.

Recently, former India pacer Varun Aaron claimed that Bumrah is on the same level as Akram, if not better.

"Calling him (Bumrah) a genius would be an understatement. He has now gone past Wasim Akram in terms of wickets taken in SENA countries. That says it all for me because Wasim was arguably the best fast bowler to walk the face of the earth-and Bumrah is pretty much the same, if not better," Aaron said during a recent interaction.

Bumrah will now be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9. The 31-year-old cleared the pre-season fitness test which was conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.