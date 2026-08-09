Former Indian batter and BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman revealed that he was offered the role of Team India head coach back in 2023, but could not take it up for personal reasons and decided to continue as the head of the CoE and contribute to its development as it got a new facility of its own in Bengaluru. Amid concerns over the recent spate of injuries, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia met Laxman on Sunday to review the rehabilitation and injury-management programme at the facility. Saikia also attended the press conference along with Laxman, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and other senior officials.

Speaking during the presser, he said, "The reason why I extended (as the head of CoE): In 2023, I was supposed to become the head coach. Because of personal reasons, I was not able to take that up. I went and spoke to Jay (Shah) twice. He understood my reasons. Because of what Jay and the BCCI have given me, the freedom to execute my vision, it continues with Devajit and other office-bearers."

"I extended for two years, and I committed to the BCCI that here I am not taking up the head coach position, but I will make sure that I establish the CoE, I establish the structure, the processes and the protocols, before I move on," he added.

In September 2024, the BCCI's Centre of Excellence was inaugurated by then BCCI secretary Jay Shah, replacing the old facility operating at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium under the name of the National Cricket Academy.

Spanning over 40 acres, this facility is designed to become the epicentre for nurturing cricketing talent and advancing sports science in India. The Centre of Excellence features three grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas, showcasing its capacity to provide comprehensive training facilities.

In late 2021, Laxman took over from Rahul Dravid as the head of the CoE, with the latter becoming the Team India head coach. Laxman has been the head of the facility since then and, during his tenure, the CoE expanded into a full-fledged facility of its own.

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