The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to approach the Government of India to seek permission and clarity over the proposed tour of Bangladesh, according to a report. Cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh have taken a hit over the past year or so due to strained political ties. Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup earlier this year in retaliation for Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026.

According to a report in India Today, the BCCI cannot take a decision on the tour on its own and will seek the government's guidance.

"We are working on it and will seek permission and clarity as far as the Bangladesh tour is concerned. We can't take any decision on our own at this stage. No decision has been taken yet, but we will soon approach the government," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The report added that the BCCI is in constant touch with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the future of the proposed tour.

"The BCB has written to us and they are in constant touch with us. Soon there will be more clarity," the report added.

The BCB has kept a window open from August 29 to September 15 for the proposed white-ball series.

The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The team will also participate in the Asian Games, which are set to begin in Japan on September 24, a week after the proposed final T20I against Afghanistan.

India toured Bangladesh for the last time in 2022. The outing included three ODIs and two Test matches. While the hosts beat India 2-1 in the one-dayers, the visitors completed a 2-0 sweep in the red-ball series.

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