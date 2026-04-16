England white-ball captain Jos Buttler expressed satisfaction with the environment at the Gujarat Titans, describing the setup as well-equipped and supportive as he settles into the IPL 2026 season, and also revealed how he advised Tom Banton and Luke Wood to take Ashish Nehra for what he is, calling him "unique." Reflecting on his experience so far with the franchise, Buttler indicated that he is taking a measured approach while adapting to the new surroundings. "It's been great. The setup, the facilities are obviously great. There are coaches, net bowlers, everything that you need. And yeah, I sort of start with baby steps and just work my way into it," Buttler said in a video shared by the franchise.

The wicketkeeper-batter also shed light on the relaxed yet distinctive culture within the Gujarat Titans camp, singling out head coach Ashish Nehra for his unconventional style.

"I've actually had this conversation a few times with Tom Banton and Luke Wood and just said, Ashish Nehra is unique, okay? Just take him for what he is. He's brilliant," he said.

Buttler further illustrated the easy-going atmosphere with an anecdote that underlined Nehra's personality, recalling a moment that perfectly captured the team environment.

"Yeah, he said, well, we were hitting some balls on the B Ground the other day and I'd been talking to him about Ash (Nehra), and I turned around and Ash was on a scooter with Matthew Hayden on the back, driving back to this ground. I said, look, that's exactly what it's like here," Buttler noted.

When asked about his personal ambitions for the season, Buttler made it clear that his focus remains firmly on team contribution rather than individual milestones, saying, "Give to the team, play for the team. Just really look forward to contributing and playing my part in the team, but just play the game for what it is."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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