Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar isn't on board with how the ICC Champions Trophy saga has dragged on. A hybrid model has reportedly been agreed between all parties, though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a few demands to give their stamp of approval. PCB, who hold the hosting rights for the tournament, were hell-bent on organising the entire tournament in Pakistan but the recent meeting with ICC has seen them soften their stance. However, PCB has also reportedly demanded all ICC events, to be held in India, be organised in a hybrid model too.

Akhtar, speaking to a Pakistani channel, agreed with the PCB's stance on demanding a higher share of revenues since the tournament will now be held in a hybrid model. But, where Akhtar stands against the board is with regards to the stance on not traveling to India for future ICC events.

"You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine-we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position, why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That's a good call," Akhtar said.

Hybrid Model pehle decide ho gaya tha. Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar feels the PCB should send the Pakistan team to India for future ICC events. But, they should build their team in a way that Pakistan should be able to beat India in their own home.

"In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been, go to India and defeat them there. India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier," he added.

The latest developments on the Champions Trophy debate suggest that India's matches will be held in Dubai, while one of the semi-finals (if India progresses) and the final (if India progresses) would also be held there. If India don't go through to the knockouts, both semi-finals and the final will be held in Pakistan.