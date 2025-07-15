Pacer Scott Boland grabbed everyone's attention with a marvelous hattrick against West Indies as Australia clinched the third Test of the three-match series by 176 runs. Playing at the Sabina Park in Jamaica, West Indies were chasing a target of 204 on the third day, where they were bundled out for just 27. Pacer Mitchell Starc was the hero for Australia with his brilliant six-wicket haul. His first five wickets came in just 2.3 overs as he broke several records. However, it was Boland's hattrick which became the talk of the town.

In the 14th over of West Indies chase, Boland first dismissed Justin Greaves, who was caught Beau Webster at the second slip. On the next ball, he struck on the pads of Shamar Joseph, who was declared LBW out by the third umpire. Lastly, Boland used his pace and cleaned up Jomel Warrican on the next ball to complete his hattrick .

Boland's Hat-trick Lights Up Sabina



Scott Boland rips through West Indies with a searing hat-trick as they collapse for 27 all out — their lowest Test score ever#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/uc8iPj3dS6 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2025

Earlier, Boland also made history in the first innings of the contest by aggregating the best average in Test cricket history since 1915.

As a result, Australia swept the series 3-0 after earlier victories in Barbados and Grenada to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy. Starc reached the landmark of 400 Test wickets abut the hosts just avoided New Zealand's record low of 26, set in 1955.

"We didn't think things would start going our way with the ball today until the sun went down a bit," Starc said after collecting the player of the match and series awards.

"But anyway our bowling attack has been pretty much on the money throughout the series," he added.

West Indies captain Royston Chase warned his side must improve with the first of five T20 internationals on Monday.

"Assessing this series is simple: the bowlers kept us in the contest and the batting let us down time after time," he said.

"We need to put in some serious work on our batting moving forward if we really want to compete," he added.

West Indies were set a victory target of 204 after the tourists lost their last four wickets within 45 minutes of the start of play to be dismissed for 121 in the second innings, their lowest Test innings total against the West Indies for 30 years.

(With AFP Inputs)