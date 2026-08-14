VVS Laxman, currently the head of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), is set to be appointed as the Director of Cricket by the board. While Laxman will continue to handle his current responsibilities, sources have told NDTV that his role will be more structured than before. Laxman, who oversaw the junior Indian teams, players' rehab, and pathways for both men and women cricketers, will also be responsible for staff appointments going forward.

Sources have told NDTV that the BCCI is set to extend Laxman's contract, which will see him remain at the CoE for two more years. The contract extension comes with a new designation, 'Director of Cricket', which didn't exist before.

This change in role would link every tier of Indian cricket, ranging from senior coaches and selectors to the CoE and youth pathways, ensuring a unified approach to talent spotting and player development. For Laxman, it is a logical next step up as he is already deeply embedded in the CoE, working with talent at every stage of the pipeline.

What It Means For Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar

The timing of the development does raise questions as the tenure of Ajit Agarkar, the national selection committee chairman, is set to end in September. Agarkar's role has been under the spotlight over the last few months, especially over the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ODI team.

Gambhir's coaching future has also been a subject of discussion, especially in Test cricket, considering India's poor positioning in the World Test Championship points table. The upcoming 2-match series against Sri Lanka could decide what the future holds for Gambhir in red-ball cricket.

Sources have also confirmed to NDTV that the revised role virtually puts Laxman above Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar. However, there is no risk to Agarkar and Gambhir's immediate future. It has also been learned that both Agarkar and Gambhir are set to retain their current roles in the team till the 2027 World Cup.

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