14th August 2026 will forever remain a glorious date in Bangladesh's cricketing history. Playing against Australia, in the first Test at the Marra Cricket Ground in Darwin on Friday, Tanzid became the first batter in his country's cricketing history to score a hundred Down Under. Tanzid batted brilliantly in perfect conditions in the Northern Territory capital as Bangladesh chase a maiden Test win in Australia. Playing just his second Test, the 25-year-old looked in complete control against the Australian attack to make a piece of history.

He had a let-off on 62 when he edged Nathan Lyon to first slip, where the usually reliable Steve Smith couldn't hold on to a sharp chance.

Tanzid brought up his ton with a push through mid-off off Lyon midway through the second session. He took 188 balls to reach triple figures, hitting eight fours and a massive six off Lyon. He perished soon after, trying to hit Lyon out of the ground but only finding Mitchell Starc at deep mid-off.

The entire Bangladesh camp erupted in joy as Tanzid reached the triple-digit mark.

HISTORIC MOMENT - FIRST BANGLADESH BATTER TO SCORE A TEST HUNDRED IN AUSTRALIA



- Tanzid Tamim is the Hero. pic.twitter.com/ZatioRGy81 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2026

Bangladesh would have been hoping for a good start to the morning after a superb opening day when they bowled the much-vaunted Australians out for 198. Tanzid and Mominul Haque did just that, starting the day at 96-1 and batting comfortably through the first hour's play.

The Australian bowlers were much improved on Thursday's efforts but the Bangladesh pair played patiently, taking singles when on offer and waiting to pounce on the rare bad balls. Tanzid brought up his half-century shortly before the drinks break, reaching his 50 off 102 balls.

Mominul looked certain to join Tanzid in reaching the milestone, but on 49 he tried to punch a Josh Hazlewood ball through the off-side, only managing a thick edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The pair had put on 102 runs and took Bangladesh to 138-2, 60 runs behind the Australian first innings.

Skipper Najmul joined Tanzid at the crease and immediately increased the scoring rate against a tiring Australian attack. That accelerated even further when Mushfiqur joined his captain following Tanzid's dismissal.

With AFP Inputs

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