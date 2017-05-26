Virender Sehwag's Reason For Skipping Sachin Biopic Screening? Wife Comes First

Sehwag has always looked up to Tendulkar and has taken inspiration from him.

Sehwag has always looked up to Tendulkar and has taken inspiration from him. © AFP

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's opening partnerships are part of cricketing folklore in India and they will be remembered as one of the most destructive and effective opening pairs in cricket. Sehwag has always looked up to Tendulkar and has taken inspiration from him, and refers to his team-mate and senior as 'God Ji'.

But for all his aggression as a batsman, Viru has to toe the line on the home front, which is what led to his missing out on the screening of Tendulkar's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

On Wednesday, the who's who of the country gathered under one roof to watch the special screening of the biopic.

Sehwag too was expected to attend the screening, but the former India opener missed out.

"Godji invited for #SachinPremiere ,but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday. Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain,but Biwi ji kahaan maanti," Sehwag tweeted in his own style.

Godji invited for #SachinPremiere ,but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday. Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain,but Biwi ji kahaan maanti pic.twitter.com/GnZGzDwaIW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 25, 2017

"I have seen Sachin Tendulkar's batting for free from the non-striker's end, while sitting in the dressing room too. Now, it is time to spend some money and watch his movie. I will definitely go and watch his movie and will spend some money. I even expect that you all will also go and watch his movie because the kind of inspiration that the kids can get from his movie, they can't get it from anywhere else," Sehwag said in the video.

The biographical drama is written and directed by James Erskine. A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.