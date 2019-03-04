 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Top Test Rank At Stake As Kane Williamson Closes Gap

Updated: 04 March 2019 22:07 IST

Kane Williamson's 200 not out against Bangladesh in Hamilton has lifted him from 897 points to within 7 points of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's ranking as the top Test batsman is currently at risk. © Facebook

Virat Kohli's (922 points) position as the top Test batsman is currently at risk as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reached his career-best 915 rating points and narrowed the gap with the India skipper, ICC announced on Monday. Williamson's 200 not out against Bangladesh in Hamilton has lifted him from 897 points to within 7 points of Kohli. With two more Tests to go in the series, Williamson has a chance to regain the top spot, which he occupied briefly towards the end of 2015, according to an ICC website.

Williamson's rating points are the highest by any New Zealander in Test cricket with Richard Hadlee the only other player from his country to cross the 900-point mark with a best of 909 points in bowling.

Openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval have also made good progress after their centuries in Hamilton.

Among their bowlers, Trent Boult (down two places to eighth) and Tim Southee (ninth) remain in the top 10, while Neil Wagner is moving in the right direction, gaining three places and reaching 11th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

For Bangladesh, left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal has gained 11 slots to reach 25th position after scores of 126 and 74, overtaking Shakib Al Hasan to become the top-ranked batsman from his country in this format.

Mahmudullah has moved up 12 places to reach a career-best 40th after scoring 22 and 146, while Soumya Sarkar's one and 149 in Hamilton have lifted him 25 places to 67th position.

Mahmudullah has also gained three places to reach 63rd position among bowlers.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Williamson's 200 not out against Bangladesh in Hamilton has lifted him
  • Williamson's rating points are the highest by any New Zealander
  • Openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval have also made good progress
Related Articles
Adam Zampa Names Former India All-Rounder Who Helped Him Dismiss Virat Kohli
Adam Zampa Names Former India All-Rounder Who Helped Him Dismiss Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
2nd ODI: India Seek To Consolidate Lead vs Australia In Nagpur
2nd ODI: India Seek To Consolidate Lead vs Australia In Nagpur
Virat Kohli Off To Nagpur With "The Lean Mean Pace Machine"
Virat Kohli Off To Nagpur With "The Lean Mean Pace Machine"
Virat Kohli Surpasses Viv Richards
Virat Kohli Surpasses Viv Richards' Captaincy Record With India's Win In 1st ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.