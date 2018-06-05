Virat Kohli's Special Message For Sunil Chhetri, Football Team After Emphatic Win

Virat Kohli has been an ardent supporter of Indian football. From being the co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) to posting motivational messages for the team and its players, the Indian cricket captain has been quite vocal in his support. Kohli on Saturday had seconded India football captain Sunil Chhetri's rallying call to fans to watch the football matches at stadiums. Chhetri's message and support from stars like Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar did the trick with India vs Kenya match in Mumbai sold out . Following India's emphatic 3-0 win over Kenya, Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter and posted a message for the Indian team and captain Chhetri.

The last two years have been fantastic for @IndianFootball and last night again they showed that they mean business. A great 3 nil victory over Kenya. Well done champ @chetrisunil11," wrote Kohli.

Chhetri, who had scored a hat-trick in India's first match of the Intercontinental Cup against Chinese Taipei, made his 100th international appearance in India's clash against Kenya at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Despite heavy rain making it tough for players to really make an impact, Chhetri scored two goals in the second half.

Chhetri's first was from the penalty spot, though, the Indian captain was lucky to get a favourable call from the referee. The 33-year-old chested down a cross from the right that took him away from Kenyan defenders and into the box but as he tried to reach the ball, he fell with replays showing minimal contact with the Kenyan centre-back.

Chhetri got up and slotted in the penalty to give India the lead. Jeje Lalpekhlua scored India's second with a thunderous strike from inside the box while Chhetri added glitter to the scoreline with an inch-perfect chipped-goal in the 92nd minute.

India will now take on New Zealand on Thursday in the four-team tournament. They are top of the table followed by Kenya (three points), who beat the All Whites 2-1 in their first match and will now take on Chinese Taipei.

The top two teams in the points table will meet in the summit clash on Sunday.