Former India captain Virat Kohli has added another tattoo to his collection ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies next month. Kohli recently started adding a sleeve to his left arm, with the latest tattoo being a part of it. The body art, located around his left bicep, joins a cluster of his previous tattoos and quickly grabbed the attention of fans on social media. The latest design seems to depict the ripple effect on a water surface after a drop falls into it.

Since Kohli has not publicly revealed the inspiration behind his new tattoo, it is too early to jump to any conclusions.

Kohli so far has had five session on his new tattoo, but the work is still in progress. Kohli has undergone five sessions for his new tattoo so far, but the work is still in progress.

Once completed, the latest artwork will be Kohli's 12th tattoo.

VIRAT KOHLI HAS A TOTAL OF 11 TATTOOS ON HIS BODY



- Japanese Samurai: Located on his upper left arm, inspired by the Bushido code.



- God's Eye: Located on his left shoulder, representing the all-seeing eye of the universe.



- Lord Shiva: Inked meditating on Mount Kailash... pic.twitter.com/li3gJcdn73 — Sam (@cricsam02) August 30, 2026

Earlier this month, Kohli completed 18 years in international cricket, having made his India debut on August 18, 2008.

A boy from West Delhi, who grind it out in domestic cricket and brought the U19 World Cup glory home in 2008, made his India debut against Sri Lanka, scoring 12 on debut. But what seemed to be a forgettable debut turned out to be one of sport's greatest stories of transformation, hunger, passion and resilience.

Since his debut, Virat has scored over 28,000 international runs, scored 85 centuries and has the entire world counting down each hundred that will make him the second batter to reach the mark of 100 international tons after Sachin Tendulkar. With every trophy from the U19 World Cup to the IPL to his name, Virat is the only player to have won every major white-ball title in sport's history.

Kohli also holds the distinction of having won the most ICC Awards with a total of 10.

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