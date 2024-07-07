Two icons of modern cricket in the Indian team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, said goodbye to the shortest format of the game in international cricket, after the team lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. Though Kohli and Rohit will continue playing T20 cricket with their respective Indian Premier League franchises, the focus for them remains ODI and Test cricket on the international stage. However, when the duo, with the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and other members of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, something epic unfolded.

During the chat with PM Modi, Dravid said that 'youngsters' Rohit and Kohli would play for India in the 2028 Olympic Games, prompting an epic reaction from the latter.

"Modiji, we cricketers, don't get the opportunity to participate in the Olympics. But, now cricket is going to be part of the Olympics. It's going to be big for the cricketers, the nation, and the cricket board. We have to do well in the tournament. And to be with the other sportspersons, to learn from them, is a great thing. I think it's a proud moment for cricket to be part of the Olympics," Dravid said.

Rahul Dravid says Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can play in 2028 Olympics. [Everyone smiles] pic.twitter.com/TETCSY71qb — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) July 5, 2024

Upon hearing this, Virat couldn't stop laughing and his reaction said it all about his perspective of international cricket at present.

The 2028 Olympics, to be held in Los Angeles, will see cricket making a much-anticipated return, though in the shortest format after a gap of 128 years.

"I am confident that the BCCI and the players and the coaches at that time will be prepared. I am confident that from this team, a lot of people will be part of the team. Winning a gold in the Olympics is a great matter of pride and happiness. We need to fully prepare for that," Dravid further said.