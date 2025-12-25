Virat Kohli displayed his class on Wednesday as he returned to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after nearly 15 years, slamming a superb century to take his team to victory against Andhra. Kohli made a scintillating 131 off just 101 balls, turning a 299-run chase into a cakewalk for Delhi. The true class of Kohli's innings was seen by fans later in the day, when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the highlights of the knock.

The most striking aspect of Kohli's century against Andhra was how well he played the straight drive, not just once or twice, but on multiple occasions. On at least three occasions, Kohli smashed a straight drive with such force that the umpire and the non-striker had to duck.

On one instance, the ball zoomed narrowly past the umpire's head, and even non-striker Nitish Rana was taken aback and forced to duck, despite the ball not even being near him.





runs

balls

sixes



A terrific knock from Virat Kohli as he guided Delhi to a -wicket victory against Andhra



He also completed runs in Men's List A cricket @IDFCFIRSTBank | @imVkohli |... pic.twitter.com/kCfdl3yux1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2025

Kohli - presently the No. 2 ODI batter in the ICC rankings - slammed 14 boundaries and three sixes en route to his knock of 131. The 37-year-old played at a brisk tempo right from the start, notching up his half-century in 39 deliveries and his century in 83.

He also reached the incredible milestone of 16,000 List A runs, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to the feat.

Alongside Kohli, left-handers Priyansh Arya and Nitish Rana played excellent knocks to guide Delhi to victory.

Priyansh smashed a blazing half-century, making 74 runs off just 44 balls. The explosive opener smacked five sixes.

After Priyansh's dismissal, Nitish Rana went from strength to strength in a composed knock. Rana ultimately made 77 runs off 55 deliveries, with nine boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli is expected to play at least one more Vijay Hazare Trophy game for Delhi.