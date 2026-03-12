The Hundred 2026 Auction Live: Unlike his Pakistan teammates Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, spinner Usman Tariq managed to attract bidders during the inaugural auction of The Hundred on Thursday. Tariq, whose action became a major topic of debate during the T20 World Cup, was roped in by Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000 pounds. This came after both Haris and Shadab went unsold. Meanwhile, England's Jordan Cox became the most expensive player at the inaugural The Hundred auction, as he was roped in for 300,000 pounds by Welsh Fire. MI London broke the bank for all-rounder Tom Curran, buying the player for 260,000 pounds.
The Hundred Auction Live: Some big names unsold!
No bidders for Jafer Chohan, Rishad Hossain and Akeal Hosein! And that concludes the Tier 1 spinners bidding! We will be back after a short break.
The Hundred Auction Live: Usman Tariq goes to The Phoenix!
Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq goes to Birmingham Phoenix. Unlike his Pakistan teammates, Tariq-whose bowling action became a major topic of debate during the T20 World Cup-managed to attract interest from Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix, with the latter eventually acquiring his services for 140,000.
The Hundred Auction Live: Shadab Khan unsold!
Shadab Khan is also unsold. He is the second Pakistan player to go under the hammer. However, just like his teammate Haris Rauf, Shadab fails to attract any bids.
Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson sold to MSG for 75,000! Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also unsold!
The Hundred Auction Live: MI London rope in Tom Curran!
Bidding war for Tom Curran! He is sold to the MI London for 260,000. Trent Rockets, Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave were also part of the bidding war for Curran, who was a linchpin in Oval Invincibles' three-peat.
The Hundred Auction Live: All-rounders always in demand!
Next-up, Tier 1 all-rounders:
Tom Curran
Shadab Khan
David Willey
Azmatullah Omarzai
Gus Atkinson
The Hundred Auction Live: Some interesting buys!
Sonny Baker (95,000) and Saqib Mahmood (150,000) sold to MSG and Birmingham Phoenix, respectively. That's the end of the Tier 1 fast bowlers category
The Hundred Auction Live: Luke Wood roped in by SB!
Southern Brave start the bidding for Luke Wood at 75,000. London Spirit and Trent Rockets then enter the fray, but Southern Brave eventually walk away with the player for 130,000.
The Hundred Auction Live: Tongue sold to MSG!
A bidding war breaks out for Josh Tongue between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire. However, the Manchester Super Giants enter the race, and the player is sold to them for 200,000 pounds.
The Hundred Auction Live: SunRisers rope in Crawley!
Bidding war for Zak Crawley! The price is currently at 180,000 with the SunRisers. Crawley is sold for 180,000 to SunRisers Leeds. Meanwhile, Tim Seifert, who had stunning T20 World Cup campaign, is unsold!
The Hundred Auction Live: Rickelton sold to the SunRisers!
Ryan Rickelton goes to SunRisers Leeds for $150,000. He will be playing at Headingley this season, a venue he is familiar with from his time with Yorkshire in the County Championship.
he Hundred Auction Live: Bidding war for Finn Allen!
Finn Allen is the first player from the 'Hero 1' category. His base price is 100,00 pounds. Trent Rockets have raised the paddle. London Spirit jump in at 110,00. MSG also enter the mix. The bid currently with the Rockets at 160,000. He is sold to the Trent Rockets for 160,000 pounds.
The Hundred Auction Live: The Overseas Marquee Players!
A quick recap of the last round:
David Miller to Southern Brave (110,000 pounds)
Aiden Markram to Manchester Super Giant (200,000 pounds)
Haris Rauf (Unsold)
Daryl Mitchell (Unsold)
The Hundred Auction Live: Haris Rauf unsold!
Haris Rauf is unsold! he has played for Welsh Fire in the past. His base price is 100,000 pounds. Silence across tables. No takers for Rauf, who is the first Pakistan player to go under the hammer.
The Hundred Auction Live: Vince sold to MI London!
MI London made their first move by signing veteran England batter James Vince for 190,000 pounds. Meanwhile, London Spirit have roped in Jonny Bairstow for 160,000 pounds. Marquee international players up next...
The Hundred Auction Live: Welsh Fire sign Jordan Cox!
Welsh Fire splash the cash on Jordan Cox who gets sold for 300,000 pounds. Cox is likely to make his IPL debut this year, having bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 75 lakh.
The Hundred Auction Live: Adil Rashid sold to The Braves!
Adil Rashid has surpassed Joe Root's bid, having been swooped up by Southern Brave for 250,000 pounds. Trent Rockets and Sunrisers Leeds were also in the mix for the England spinner, who had set his base price at 100,000 pounds.
The Hundred Auction Live: Root sold to Welsh Fire!
Joe Root was sold to Welsh Fire for 240,000 pounds. They entered the bidding at 180,000 pounds. Sunrisers Leeds then joined the bidding, taking it to 230,000 pounds against the Fire, who eventually acquired the services of the former England captain.
The Hundred Auction Live: Joe Root is the first player!
Bidding war for our first player, Joe Root, between Southern Brave and the Manchester Super Giants (MSG). The deal is currently with $170,000 with MSG. For each team, the total purse is $1.027 million
The Hundred Auction Live: Let's take a look at the squads!
Here's the squad list:
Birmingham Phoenix
Men: Jacob Bethell (retained), Rehan Ahmed (signed from Trent Rockets), Mitch Owen (pre-signed), Donovan Ferreira (pre-signed from Oval Invincibles)
Head coach: Shane Bond
London Spirit
Men: Liam Livingstone (pre-signed from Birmingham Phoenix), Jamie Overton (retained), Adam Zampa (pre-signed from MI London), Dewald Brevis (pre-signed)
Head coach: Andy Flower
Manchester Super Giants
Men: Jos Buttler (retained), Noor Ahmad (retained), Heinrich Klaasen (retained), Liam Dawson (pre-signed from London Spirit)
Head coach: Justin Langer
MI London
Men: Sam Curran (retained), Will Jacks (retained), Rashid Khan (retained), Nicholas Pooran (pre-signed)
Head coach: Kieron Pollard
Southern Brave
Men: Jofra Archer (retained), Jamie Smith (pre-signed from London Spirit), Marcus Stoinis (pre-signed from Trent Rockets), Tristan Stubbs (pre-signed)
Head coach: Hemang Badani
Sunrisers Leeds
Men: Harry Brook (retained), Brydon Carse (retained), Mitch Marsh (pre-signed), Nathan Ellis (pre-signed)
Head coach: Dan Vettori
Trent Rockets
Men: Ben Duckett (pre-signed from Birmingham Phoenix), Tim David (pre-signed), Tom Banton (retained), Mitchell Santner (pre-signed from Sunrisers Leeds)
Head coach: Peter Moores
Welsh Fire
Men: Chris Woakes (retained), Phil Salt (pre-signed from Manchester Super Giants), Rachin Ravindra (pre-signed from Manchester Super Giants), Marco Jansen (pre-signed)
Head coach: Mike Hussey
The Hundred Auction Live: Some big names missing!
Afridi's late withdrawal means there will be 13 Pakistan players available in the men's auction. Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, AM Ghazanfar, and Peter Siddle were the other names who pulled out at late notice.
The Hundred Auction Live: No Shaheen Afridi!
Newly-appointed Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is among five male overseas players who have withdrawn their names from the Hundred's auction. Afridi has played in the Hundred previously in 2023, picking up six wickets for the Welsh Fire.
The Hundred Auction Live: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever The Hundred men's player auction. A number of global T20 stars such as Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Finn Allen and Wanindu Hasaranga will be up for grabs.