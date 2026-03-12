Pakistan are in a rebuilding phase after their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 exit. They chose six new faces for the ODI series against Bangladesh, but the start to that rebuilding phase was disastrous. Fast bowler Nahid Rana grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh handed Pakistan a new low in white-ball cricket with a dominant eight-wicket win. Rana picked up 5-24, and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3-29 with his off-spin, as Pakistan were blown away for 114 all out in 30.4 overs.

It was Pakistan's lowest-ever ODI score against Bangladesh, eclipsing the previous mark of 161 during a 62-run loss at the 1999 World Cup. Bangladesh galloped to 115-2 in only 15.1 overs, powered by a blazing unbeaten 67 off 42 balls.

Former Pakistan player Basit Ali was furious after the result. "First, shoot the man who told them to score a minimum of 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs," he said on The Gameplan, as quoted by The Indian Express. From 41/0 in 9.5 overs, Pakistan collapsed to 92/9 in 23.5 overs.

"He never played cricket on a ground. He just hands over a piece of paper. Did he not see what the conditions are like here? Did he not know that even India have lost in Bangladesh?"

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal also came down hard on the side. "It felt like one team was international and the other was a club side playing a practice match before a World Cup," he said. "I called Basit and couldn't find words to describe what kind of cricket we were playing. I swear to God, batting like this doesn't even happen in club cricket. Club cricketers don't play this badly."

The second and third games of the ODI series will also be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday