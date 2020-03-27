Virat Kohli's Brilliant Innings Knocked Australia Out Of World T20 In 2016. Watch

Virat Kohli's brilliant batting helped India knock Australia out of the World T20 tournament held in India, back in 2016. In a video shared by ICC's twitter handle, fans can relive Kohli's brilliant knock which is one of his best innings in the shortest format of the game. The caption of the post says, #OnThisDay in 2016, Virat Kohli did this". During the match, Kohli scored 81 off 51 balls and smashed 9 boundaries and 2 sixes. Virat Kohli, the Indian captain has featured in 81 T20I's for the country and has scored 2,794 runs at an average of 50.8. Interestingly, Kohli is yet to score a hundred in the shortest format of the game at the international level.

Watch the video here:

During the World T20 back in 2016, Virat Kohli smashed 273 runs in 5 matches averaging a staggering 136.50. Kohli was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and received the "Player of The Tournament Award" as well.

However, India could not reach the finals of the ICC World T20 back in 2016 as the West Indies defeated India in the semi-final and went on to lift the trophy after beating England in the final.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place this year in Australia in October. India hasn't won any ICC tournaments since 2013 and will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy.

Earlier, Kohli struggled in the recently concluded tour of New Zealand where he managed to score just 218 runs. The Indian captain was not at his best in all three formats of the game which is unusual for him.

During this break, the RCB skipper has been spending time with his family after the series against South Africa got abandoned in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

The BCCI pushed this year's IPL to April 15, which was earlier scheduled to begin from March 29, as a safety measure in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.