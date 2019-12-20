Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal For Posting Picture With Kieron Pollard

Photo Credit: Instagram

On the cricket field, the India captain bagged a rare first-ball duck in the second One-Day International against the West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's centuries, India posted a huge first innings total of 387 for five.

Rohit Sharma scored his seventh hundred of the year as he smashed the West Indies bowlers all over the park in Vizag.

In reply, much like India skipper, Kieron Pollard also failed to trouble the scorers as he edged one behind the wicket to Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami.

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran stitched together a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket but once Shami removed Pooran, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The West Indies were eventually bowled out for 280 as Indian bowlers helped the hosts to level the three-match series.

With the ball, Shami picked up three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian to claim two ODI hat-tricks.

The series decider is scheduled to be played in Cuttack on Sunday.