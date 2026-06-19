Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli has been making significant progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and he can return to the team for the upcoming ODI series against England, according to a report by Times Of India. Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon.If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in the upcoming England series," a source told the publication. Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to the hamstring injury and it was reported that he could end up missing the ODI series.

However, the report said that the BCCI selectors are expected to pick the squad later in the week and it is a possibility that Kohli can make his way back in time for the series.

"The selection committee meeting to pick India's ODI team for the England tour will be held in the next three to four days," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told TOI on Thursday.

The ODI series between India and England will be played from July 14 to 19.

Earlier, Harshit Rana has joined the India squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan after completing his rehabilitation from a knee injury, the BCCI announced on Friday.

Rana, who suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa and subsequently underwent surgery in February, has linked up with the squad ahead of Saturday's series finale here.

India have already sealed the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"Mr Harshit Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media release.

The injury had forced the 24-year-old fast bowler to miss both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

(With PTI inputs)

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