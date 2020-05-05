Virat Kohli Teases Cheteshwar Pujara With "First Session After Lockdown" Meme

Virat Kohli decided to pull teammate Cheteshwar Pujara 's leg with a throwback picture from a Test match. However, Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara took it sportingly and came up with an amusing reply for his "captain". "First session after lockdown be like @cheteshwar_pujara I hope you will go for the ball pujji," Virat Kohli captioned the picture, in which he can be seen pulling off an impressive catch at second slip as first slip fielder Pujara watches him from a fair distance.

"Yes captain, and I shall catch it with both hands @virat.kohli," Pujara replied on the post.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Kohli and Pujara are spending their time with their families as the coronavirus-forced lockdown has brought the cricketing action to a grinding halt.

India's home One-day International series against South Africa was called off amid the virus scare, while the Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely.

Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers have put up their gear from a 2016 IPL match up for auction to raise funds for the coronavirus relief. The match in question saw RCB take on the erstwhile Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli and De Villiers were both in stunning form and the two batting maestros hit centuries as RCB smashed 248. The two batsmen shared a 229-run stand, which is the second biggest partnership in Twenty20 cricket.

Earlier, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.