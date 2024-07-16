The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign produced some fiery clashes on the field, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli taking on Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq. The clash between the two spiralled on beyond the match, with LSG coach Gautam Gambhir also throwing himself in the altercation. Gambhir and Kohli had a heated argument that prompted forced their teammates to intervene. Now, Lucknow spinner Amit Mishra has revealed what exactly was the reason behind such an explosive clash that season.

In a chat during a podcast on YouTube, LSG's veteran spinner Amit Mishra revealed that the story started a few matches before in Bengaluru when Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir had done the 'finger on mouth' gesture towards Bengaluru fans.

"It all started in Bengaluru where we (LSG) won the game and Gambhir expressed his aggression. The public was going mad so Gautam gestured them to keep quiet. Probably Virat Kohli didn't like that. We thought the matter ended with the game but not for Kohli," Mishra said.

Kohli, according to Mishra, was probably not happy with Gambhir's gesture and started to abuse LSG players when the two teams met again. Mishra said that Virat could've avoided certain things but he chose not to.

"He started abusing our players (in the LSG vs RCB rematch in Lucknow). He didn't have any grudges with Kyle Myers but he abused him as well. Naveen-ul-Haq was bowling, he would abuse him too. Bohot cheezein avoid ho sakti thi but Virat Kohli ne nahi ki (a lot of things would have been avoided but Kohli chose not to).

Kohli even had an altercation with Mishra when he was batting with Naven in the middle. As Mishra tried to calm things down, Virat told him to explain the same to Naveen, not him.

"When I was batting with Naveen, I asked Kohli, 'Who are you even talking to He's just a youngster and not even close to your stature. Whatever happened has happened.' He answered back, saying, "You make him understand that, not me."

As per Mishra, Virat didn't calm down even after the match concluded and continued to abuse Naveen, this is when Gambhir decided to intervene.

"But the problem began after the game. He (Kohli) started abusing him again during the customary handshakes. That's when Gambhir intervened, questing why are you starting it again when the game has ended and you guys have won. I moved Gambhir away but Naveen later came to the dressing and said that Kohli started abusing again," he added.

While Kohli and Naveen seemed to have buried to hatchet, having played against each other on multiple occasions since the incident, Mishra doesn't thing the Afghanistan pacer will ever respect the Team India batter again.

"For social media, it all seemed to be over between them. But do you think Naveen will respect Kohli ever again? What about the youngsters who saw the incident where a big star was abusing others," Mishra wondered.