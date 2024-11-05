The talks of Virat Kohli settling in London over the last year or so have flooded social media. Over Team India's last few assignments, Kohli has been seen flying to London often after the completion of his cricketing assignments. However, as Team India's Test series against New Zealand came to a conclusion, Kohli decided to stay in the country and celebrate his 36th birthday with his wife Anushka Sharma. Despite India's humiliating 0-3 series whitewash at the hands of the Kiwis, Kohli looked in a good mood as he posed for shutterbugs and interacted with them at his restaurant chain One8 Commune.

A few pictures and videos have surfaced on social media in which Virat and Anushka could be seen starting the 36th birthday celebrations of the India star.

Despite India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title, this year hasn't been the finest for Kohli from the perspective of form and personal milestones. The iconic batter has struggled for runs, no matter which format he has played. Even in the T20 World Cup, Kohli struggled to step up, barring the solitary final against South Africa.

In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, Kohli didn't even manage to cross the 100-run mark cumulatively. In fact, many questions have been raised over his continuity in the team. While Virat has already quit the T20 international format, there are many who wonder if his days in India's Test team could be numbered too.

What next for Virat Kohli?

Kohli has already been picked for India's tour of Australia, where Rohit Sharma's men are scheduled to feature in a total of 5 Test matches. Kohli's love affair with Australia isn't hidden from any of his fans, but his form isn't painting a particularly rosy picture at the moment.

While experts expect Kohli to turn things around and lead India's charge with the bat Down Under, there are those too who worry if Test retirement could be on the horizon in a case where the iconic batter fails to turn the table around.