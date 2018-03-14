Virat Kohli Says Cricket Workload Taking A Toll On His Body

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli , who was rested from the ongoing Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, has said that during his break, he is completely opposite to his on-field demeanour and prefers being lazy.

"I can sit and not move from one place for hours and that's how lazy I can be. When I get free time at home, I can be a total vegetable and be very annoying compared to the energy I show on field," Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event yesterday.

Virat Kohli, who got married to actor Anushka Sharma in December last year, added: "Physically, I had a few niggles and I am just getting over them. The workload has started to disagree with me so I have to be careful about how I go forward with my body, mind and cricket. Times like these [rest period] are really important. I really needed this break. And when I am done with this period, obviously in the IPL I will be coming out fresh. I will be mentally in a better place on the field."