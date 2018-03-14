 
Virat Kohli Says Cricket Workload Taking A Toll On His Body

Updated: 14 March 2018 10:32 IST

Virat Kohli married to actor Anushka Sharma in December last year.

Virat Kohli was rested from the Nidahas Trophy. © Mid-Day

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was rested from the ongoing Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, has said that during his break, he is completely opposite to his on-field demeanour and prefers being lazy.

"I can sit and not move from one place for hours and that's how lazy I can be. When I get free time at home, I can be a total vegetable and be very annoying compared to the energy I show on field," Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event yesterday.

Virat Kohli, who got married to actor Anushka Sharma in December last year, added: "Physically, I had a few niggles and I am just getting over them. The workload has started to disagree with me so I have to be careful about how I go forward with my body, mind and cricket. Times like these [rest period] are really important. I really needed this break. And when I am done with this period, obviously in the IPL I will be coming out fresh. I will be mentally in a better place on the field."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : India Cricket Team Cricket Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was rested from the ongoing Nidahas Trophy
  • Kohli said the workload was taking a toll on his boday
  • Kohli said he would be fresh during the IPL
