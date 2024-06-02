Star India batter Virat Kohli received his ICC ODI Player of the Year award and was also selected for ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023 in New York as his side prepares to play the T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5. The official handle of ICC took to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a video of Virat being given his trophy and cap, in acknowledgement of an incredible 2023 he had with the bat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The 35-year-old witnessed another massive peak of his illustrious career in 2023, after some years of inconsistent form and struggle for massive scores. In 27 ODIs, he scored 1,377 runs at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13, with six centuries and eight fifties in 24 innings. His best score was 166*.

He played a big role in India's Asia Cup 2023 triumph, scoring an unbeaten 122* in 94 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Super Four stage game.

Later on in the ODI World Cup held last year at home, Virat delivered an all-timer campaign, scoring 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries, six half-centuries and the best score of 117.

He ended the tournament as a top-scorer, scoring the most runs in a single World Cup edition, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs back in the 2003 WC. He also outdid Sachin's record of 49 ODI tons, scoring his 50th ODI ton against New Zealand in the semifinals.

Now, Virat will take to the field in Indian colours for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA. He comes into this tournament after winning the Orange Cap for most runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of over 154, with a century and five fifties. His best score of 113*.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)