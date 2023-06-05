With just a few days to go for the ICC World Test Championship final to begin, the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) announced a partnership with Adidas for India's kits across three formats. Ahead of the summit clash against Australia, the stalwarts of the Indian team posed in the new Test jersey, giving fans a glimpse of the new kit that the team will be wearing at the Oval, starting Wednesday. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and others could be seen posing in the new Test kit.

In a release pertaining to the partnership, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket".

As per the release from the board, the contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men's, women's & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.

Earlier, a number of top players had posed in the new ODI and T20I kits in a video shared by the BCCI.

India's squad for WTC final:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.