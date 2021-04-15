The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the annual contracts for 2020-21. India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the A+ category and will receive Rs 7 crore annually. The BCCI, like last year, has divided players into four grades, with most of the Test specialists like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane finding a place in Grade A with a retainership amount of Rs 5 crore. The Grade B has five players, including fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur and they will get Rs 3 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal, with other white-ball specialists, is in Grade C, and will get Rs 1 crore annually.

ALERT: BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 - #TeamIndia (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Payment structure:

Grade A+ : INR 7 Cr

Grade A : INR 5 Cr

Grade B : INR 3 Cr

Grade C : INR 1 Crhttps://t.co/WgtmO7pIOv pic.twitter.com/ycnPcXPYJu — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2021

More to follow...