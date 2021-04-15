Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Get Top Slot As BCCI Announces Annual Contracts
India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have retained their place in the A+ grade and will receive Rs 7 crore annually.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the annual contracts for 2020-21. India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been retained in the A+ category and will receive Rs 7 crore annually. The BCCI, like last year, has divided players into four grades, with most of the Test specialists like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane finding a place in Grade A with a retainership amount of Rs 5 crore. The Grade B has five players, including fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur and they will get Rs 3 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal, with other white-ball specialists, is in Grade C, and will get Rs 1 crore annually.
ALERT: BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 - #TeamIndia (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.— BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2021
Payment structure:
Grade A+ : INR 7 Cr
Grade A : INR 5 Cr
Grade B : INR 3 Cr
Grade C : INR 1 Crhttps://t.co/WgtmO7pIOv pic.twitter.com/ycnPcXPYJu
More to follow...