As India prepare to host the West Indies for the second Test in New Delhi, the focus isn't just on going 2-0-it's on the return of two men who've defined Indian cricket for nearly two decades, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are set to rejoin the squad for the ODI series against Australia. The assignment will be their first international appearance since the Champions Trophy earlier this year. For fans, it's a relief to see the familiar faces back. For team management, it's a balancing act: how do you integrate two legends nearing the twilight of their careers without slowing the team's forward march?

While both Rohit and Kohli are part of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Australia, there isn't much clarity on their future afterwards. Some believe that the series could be the last hurrah for the iconic duo in international cricket.

Gill's Admiration For Rohit, Kohli, and the 2027 World Cup Dilemma

Speaking ahead of the Delhi Test, India's young batting star Shubman Gill stressed the big role they still have to play in the Indian dressing room, especially as there remains a debate over whether the two will be a part of the national team, leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup or not.

"The experience that we both have and the matches that we've won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India. There are very few players in the world who have the same skill, the same quality, and the same experience. So, in that sense, I'm very happy," Gill said in the press conference on Thursday.

Gill's words reflect the reverence that runs deep among the next generation. For players like him, Kohli and Rohit are more than teammates; they are walking blueprints of what greatness looks like.

But for head coach Gautam Gambhir, the challenge lies beyond admiration. It's about transition management: ensuring the team remains competitive while preparing for life after Kohli and Rohit.

Kohli and Rohit will focus exclusively on ODIs going forward-a natural move as India plan long-term for the 2027 World Cup cycle and T20 rebuild.

This selective participation also signals a graceful tapering, allowing the duo to choose quality over quantity-preserving their fitness, form, and emotional bandwidth for the format where they've scripted some of India's greatest modern triumphs.

For the team management, it's a delicate equilibrium: balancing the sentiment and stature of legends with the hunger and momentum of youth.

It's a transition without turbulence India will hope to master — a lesson learned from the Dhoni-Tendulkar era, now replayed with a new cast.