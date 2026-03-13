Kuldeep Yadav's wedding ceremony in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie is set to be attended by the Indian cricket elite. According to reports by PTI, former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in attendance. The nation's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who recently won the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Kuldeep, is also expected to be present. Wedding decorations and preparations are already underway in Mussoorie's famous Savoy Hotel. Kuldeep will tie the knot with his fiancee, Vanshika, on Saturday, March 14.

According to reports, the Savoy Hotel has been entirely booked for the 31-year-old wrist-spinner's wedding, and will not be available for anyone else for two to three days.

Alongside Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah, several other VIPs are expected to attend the grand wedding ceremony.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and T20 World Cup-winning stars Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma are among the other high-profile cricket personalities expected to attend, according to reports.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal arrived in Dehradun on Friday to attend the wedding celebrations, expressing excitement about being part of the special occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal shared his enthusiasm for the festivities and his close bond with Kuldeep. "I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy," he said with a smile, hinting at lively celebrations ahead.

Media reports suggest that Kuldeep postponed the wedding, originally scheduled for November 2025, to focus on helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2026. The couple, who both hail from Kanpur and grew up just 3 km apart, got engaged last year at a hotel in Lucknow. Vanshika currently works as an LIC employee.

Despite the team's success, Kuldeep featured just once during the T20 World Cup, returning tidy figures of 1/14 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. Meanwhile, the spinner's father, Ram Singh Yadav, visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week to personally extend a wedding invitation.