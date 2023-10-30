The Indian cricket team continued its winning march in the Cricket World Cup 2023, making it 6 on the bounce as Rohit Sharma's men hammered defending champions England by 100 runs. After India's stupendous win came to the 'best fielder announcement'. As has been the case on the last five occasions, fielding coach T Dilip had devised another creative way to announce which player won the medal. The likes of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, etc. were all intrigued as the fielding coach named KL Rahul the winner in a unique manner.

It wasn't the first time Rahul won the best fielder medal in the team for a match. He had earlier won the award when India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup. With his second medal, Rahul left behind the likes of Kohli, Jadeja, Iyer who have all won the medal one team each so far.

This time, Rahul, in fact, was the only cricketer on the field to take a catch as the remaining England batters and bowlers were dismissed leg-before, bowled or stumped. Rahul was competing with the likes of substitute fielder Ishan Kishan, pacer Mohammed Siraj for the award.

"This medal is merely not about statistics. It's not about just one good catch or saving some runs. It's who bring on the spirit on the field. And what that one act you make how much the impact is making on the match. All that is counted and those are the winners," said Dilip while addressing the players in the dressing.

"Here comes our unsung hero contribution. Sometimes things go under the radar but never go unnoticed. KL Rahul," said Dilip.

On previous occasions, the winner's names were revealed in different manners. The best fielder's name was announced on the electronic display board at the MCA Stadium in Pune while in Dharamsala, the spider cam was given the responsibility of carrying the winner's picture. The next time, the India fielding coach is likely to come up with another plan.