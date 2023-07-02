It isn't the first time a former cricketer was asked about his views on the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate, and it won't be the list. In a candid chat with Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar, legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh asked the iconic pacer about his views on the Babar vs Kohli question. Without taking the diplomatic route, Akhtar termed Kohli the 'greatest batter' while calling his compatriot Babar the 'upcoming greatest batter ever' in the world of cricket.

In a video shared by Harbhajan on his YouTube channel, he and Akhtar had an intriguing chat where they discussed many things, ranging from their cricketing journey to shopping.

Towards the end of the video, Bhajji put across the Kohli vs Babar question in front of the Rawalpindi Express.

In response, Akhta said, "Virat Kohli is the greatest, and Babar Azam is in the making to be the greatest batsman ever. He is trying to get better in T20s. People are behind him for no reason."

Harbhajan also shared his views on the matter. He said: "Virat Kohli has established himself as a great, while Babar still has a lot to do. He will reach there someday, as he is a wonderful player. He is very good in Test cricket, but maybe T20 doesn't suit him a lot."

Statistically speaking, Babar has a long way to go before he gets a chance to challenge Kohli's throne. The Indian stalwart has over 25,000 runs to his name across the three formats while the Pakistani batter only has over 12,000 so far in his career.



