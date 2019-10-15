 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Gets Backing Of Sourav Ganguly To Turn Things Around And Win ICC Events

Updated: 15 October 2019 23:14 IST

Sourav Ganguly was optimistic about Virat Kohli's leadership and backed him to reverse the trend of losing in the knock-out games in ICC events.

Virat Kohli Gets Backing Of Sourav Ganguly To Turn Things Around And Win ICC Events
Sourav Ganguly described Virat Kohli as a "champion player" and backed him to win ICC events. © AFP

The BCCI, body which governs the cricket affairs in the country, is all set to get a new president on October 23. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is all set to start a new innings at the administrative level, wants Virat Kohli to start a new phase under his leadership. While praising the Team India's performance, the former Indian skipper didn't shy away from pointing out that the Indian team hasn't won a single ICC event since 2013. Speaking to the reporters, Ganguly said that the team always "plays well in big tournaments" but now their focus should be more on winning multi-nation events organised by International Cricket Council (ICC). Despite highlighting team's breakdown in knock-out stages, Ganguly was optimistic about Kohli's leadership and backed him to reverse the trend of losing in the semifinals and the final in ICC events. 

"India are a good team. I know they have not won a big tournament. But they play well in big tournaments except the semifinals and the final. Hopefully, Virat can change it around. He is a champion player," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata on Tuesday.

India's last major triumph at the global stage came in 2013 when MS Dhoni led a young Indian side to a title victory in ICC Champions trophy in England.

Before that India had won the 50-over World playing in front of their home crowd -- that too under Dhoni's leadership.

Under Kohli, the Indian team has managed to play an attractive style of cricket and has even tasted success playing overseas. India's first-ever Test series win Down Under is testimony to their improved performance.

However, the players have succumbed to the pressure in knock-out stages of big ICC events. Under Kohli, India have been knocked out thrice -- at home in World T20 (2016), ICC Champions Trophy (2017) and 50-over World Cup (2019) in United Kingdom -- from the multi-nation events. 

India had exited the 2016 World T20 after losing to the West Indies in the semifinal, while their finsihed runner-sup to arch-rivals Pakistan in 2017 Champions Trophy. Earlier this year, India's journey in 2019 World Cup cane to an end after they lost to New Zealand in the semifinal.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India India Cricket Team BCCI International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly described Virat Kohli as a "champion player"
  • Ganguly pointed out that India haven't won any ICC event since 2013
  • Ganguly backed Kohli to reverse trend of losing in knock-out stages
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Shane Watson Backs India To Replicate Australian Domination Under Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Shane Watson Backs India To Replicate Australian Domination Under Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Shoaib Akhtar Pays Captain Virat Kohli The Ultimate Compliment
India vs South Africa: Shoaib Akhtar Pays Captain Virat Kohli The Ultimate Compliment
Virat Kohli Needs Two Points To Topple Steve Smith From Top Of ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Needs Two Points To Topple Steve Smith From Top Of ICC Test Rankings
India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman Shares Video Of His "Finest Close-In Catch" - Watch
India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman Shares Video Of His "Finest Close-In Catch" - Watch
India vs South Africa: Hilarious Rishabh Pant Memes Flood Twitter After Wriddhiman Saha
India vs South Africa: Hilarious Rishabh Pant Memes Flood Twitter After Wriddhiman Saha's Pune Heroics
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.